At Home with a Girl in Her Cute Pajamas Manga Listed to End With 3rd Volume

Retailers are listing the third compiled book volume of's) manga, the adaptation of writerand artist's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on June 11.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga and describes the story:

All his life, Manamichi has only known how to study. But summer break, he's tasked with delivering homework to his classmate, Makura Koiro. He soon discovers that she spends all day in her pajamas, and that's when she makes him a proposal:

“Hey… wanna slack off together?”

With her guard down and clad in her cute PJs, the two spend their days playing games and sharing meals. Before they know it, they even end up in the same bed…?!

A feel-good rom-com about the joys of lazing around with someone special!