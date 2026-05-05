April Showers Bring May Flowers' Roku Sakura Launches New Manga on June 4

Osananajimi o Shiawase ni Suru Made Shinenai!! manga centers on girl shipping 2 guy childhood friends

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed last Saturday that Roku Sakura will launch a new romantic comedy manga titled Osananajimi o Shiawase ni Suru Made Shinenai!! (I Won't Die Until I've Made My Childhood Friend Happy!!) in the magazine's next issue on June 4. The issue's front cover will feature the manga.

The manga centers on Momiji Koyama, a girl who has two childhood guy friends: the tall, smart, and handsome Ryō, and the sporty yet feminine-looking Aohi. Growing up alongside them, she has become their biggest fan and supporter. One day, as she watches Ryō and Aohi during lunch break, she is once again telling her friend about how good the two boys are. But she sees something that she mistakes as Ryō and Aohi being in love with each other, and now she will stop at nothing to make the ship sail. Unbeknownst to her, the one Ryō and Aohi truly love is Momiji herself.

Sakura launched the April Showers Bring May Flowers ( Busu ni Hanataba o ) manga in Young Ace in April 2016, and ended it in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in November 2022. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and released the fourth volume on February 24.

Sakura launched Busu ni Hanataba o. -Bloom- ( April Showers Bring May Flowers : Bloom), a new "special edition" series for the manga in Young Ace in March 2025, and ended it in September 2025. While the series had ended in its fifth chapter in July 2025, the series received extra chapters starting in August 2925. The manga got a new 13th compiled book volume with the new chapters in August 2025.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2025. Amazon Prime Video began streaming the anime in January earlier this year.

Sources: Young Ace June issue, Roku Sakura 's official X/Twitter account

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