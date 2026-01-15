Amazon Prime Video Streams April Showers Bring May Flowers Anime

Anime premiered in Japan in July 2025; all 13 episodes now streaming

Image via April Showers Bring May Flowers anime's website © 作楽ロク/KADOKAWA/ブスに花束を。製作委員会

Amazon Prime Video in North America is now streaming all 13 episodes of the anime adaptation of Roku Sakura 's April Showers Bring May Flowers ( Busu ni Hanataba o ) manga.

The anime premiered in Japan in July 2025.

The anime stars:

Sakura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine in April 2016, and ended it in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in November 2022.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Pessimistic high school student Hana Tabata doesn't believe her life could ever be like that of a heroine from the shoujo manga she reads—she's convinced she's ugly, and she's always alone. Still, she can't help but imagine herself as a leading lady when she's changing out flowers early one morning...until she's caught in the act by her handsome classmate Yousuke Ueno! Hana can't wrap her head around his kind words at first, but as they grow closer, she finds her life slowly beginning to change…

Sakura launched a new "special edition" series for the manga in Monthly Young Ace in March 2025. While the series had ended in its fifth chapter on July 4, the series received extra chapters starting on August 4, and the final chapter was published on September 4.

Source: Amazon Prime Video via @WTK

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.