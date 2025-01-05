Roku Sakura Ends 'Koi Suru 2DK, Ayakashi Zensai Tsuki' Manga, Starts New 'April Showers Bring May Flowers' Series

Image via Amazon Japan © Roku Sakura, Kadokawa Shoten

The February issue of Kadokawa Shoten 's Young Ace magazine published the final chapter of Roku Sakura 's Koi Suru 2DK, Ayakashi Zensai Tsuki (Romantic 2-Bedroom, Haunted by Dead Wife) manga on Saturday. The magazine also announced Sakura will launch a new April Showers Bring May Flowers "special edition" series in the April issue in March.

The Koi Suru 2DK, Ayakashi Zensai Tsuki manga centers on Tsukasa Ōkami, a girl who has moved into a cheap, run-down apartment after she ran away from her home due to catching her fiance cheating. She spends her days drowning her sorrows in alcohol. Eventually she meets Haruyuki Isato, a handsome neighbor, and can feel herself beginning to fall in love again. It turns out that the apartment that Tsukasa is living in is haunted by Haruyuki's late wife.

Sakura launched the series in Kadokawa Shoten 's Young Ace magazine in May 2023. Kadokawa Shoten shipped the second compiled book volume on May 2. The third and final compiled volume will ship on February 4.

© Roku Sakura 2016

Sakura launched the Busu ni Hanataba o ( April showers bring forth May flowers , or literally Flowers for Ugly) manga in Young Ace in April 2016, and ended it in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in November 2022. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English under the title April Showers Bring May Flowers . The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime.



Source: Young Ace magazine's February issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.