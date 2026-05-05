Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Crossover series debuted in August 2024

Image via Tsuburaya Productions © Shigenobu Matsumoto, Tomo Hirokawa, 2024 TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS; © 2024 MARVEL

Artist Tomo Hirokawa announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday that their Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man manga with writer Shigenobu Matsumoto will end in the fifth compiled book volume. The next chapter will be the start of the final volume.

Tsuburaya Productions in cooperation with Shinji Oishi is credited for the original story.

Tsuburaya Productions describes the manga:

On Marvel Earth, Spider-Man joins forces with the Avengers to battle Doctor Doom in New York City, but when several civilians are killed in a building collapse as a result, Spider-Man becomes demoralized and finds himself whisked away in a strange spacecraft called the Interdimensional Train. Doctor Doom stows aboard and both find themselves in the Tokyo of The Ultraman universe! Witnessing Ultraman battle a giant Kaiju, Doom craves the Giant of Light's power and joins forces with Alien Mefilas and his army of Kaiju from the Monster Graveyard to steal it.

Viz Media partnered with Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel for the Ultraman and Spider-Man crossover manga series. The series debuted on the Viz Manga app starting in August 2024. Shogakukan published the manga in Japan in August 2024. The companies release new chapters every Tuesday. Viz Media shipped the first volume in print in July 2025.

Marvel also partnered with Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise on the four-issue Ultraman x Avengers comic mini-series, launched in August 2024.

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Inc. had announced in June 2023 that Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions were creating a crossover comic book mini-series featuring Ultraman and three of Marvel's Avengers. The preview image at the time showed Ultraman with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel.