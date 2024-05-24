Ultraman x Avengers Comic Mini-Series Launches in August

Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom write comic with artist Francesco Manna

Marvel announced on Wednesday the previously announced crossover comic between its Avengers and Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchises will be a four-issue mini-series that will launch on August 14.

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom will write the comic, and Francesco Manna is the artist. Dike Ruan drew the below cover for the first issue.

Image via Marvel

Marvel describes the comic:

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep, and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel's mightiest champions and Japan's greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray, and “THWIP!” meets “SHUWATCH!” in the epic crossover event.

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Inc. had announced in June 2023 that Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions were creating a crossover comic book mini-series featuring Ultraman and three of Marvel's Avengers. The preview image at the time showed Ultraman with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel.



