'Draw This, Then Die!' Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme Song, July 3 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Minoru Toyoda 's Draw This, Then Die! ( Kore Kaite Shine ) manga began streaming the first promotional video on Friday, and it announces the anime's July 3 premiere. The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song "Isho" by Tatsuya Kitani .

The series will premiere on July 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT).

Ai Yasumi, a first-year high schooler living on the remote island of Izu Ōshima, has one obsession: manga. When she discovers that her long-idolized but reclusive favorite manga creator, Yasuno-sensei, will make a rare appearance at Comitia, Ai doesn't hesitate—she has to meet her hero. But that single decision sets off a chain of encounters that will shatter her assumptions about art, genius, and what it truly means to create.

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Hiroaki Akagi ( The Dangers in My Heart , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Hiroko Fukuda ( Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie , Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me ) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Aki Itami ( Teasing Master Takagi-san season 3), and Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season ). Takekazu Segawa ( The Dangers in My Heart sub-character designer) is designing the anime's characters.

Additional staff includes:

Toyoda ( Love Roma ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on Sunday Webry . The eighth compiled book volume shipped in October 2025.

The manga won an award at the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2025, and also won the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. Additionally, the manga ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.