Tokyopop Launches New Tokyopop Kids Imprint

Imprint aims to publish titles for children under 12

Tokyopop announced on Tuesday that it is launching a children's publishing imprint Tokyopop Kids. The imprint will publish its first titles in fall 2026.

The label will focus on publishing manga, graphic novels, picture books, chapter books, middle-grade novels, and Spanish-language titles, for children 12 and under. The website's catalog lists the company's release of the Alice in Kyoto Forest manga.

The company announced on April 12 that it is offering public stock shares of the company at US$5.00 per share with a minimum investment of US$1,000. The equity shares are Class B Common Stock, and they do not include voting rights.

At the time, Tokyopop revealed its future plans include expanding its publishing and IP pipeline, saling anime produciton partnerships, growing merchandising and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, and developing live experiences and exhibitions. According to the company, the investment proceeds will go towards intermediary fees, core publishing, anime production, merchandising, and live experiences.

According to the independent accountants' review report, Tokyopop "has incurred losses from operations and has experienced negative cash flows from operating activities." In addition, the accountants expressed substantial doubt about Tokyopop 's ability to continue.

Source: Press release