Shōko Nakagawa Performs 2nd Ending Theme Song for The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime

Sony Music Labels announced on Tuesday that Shōko Nakagawa will perform the ending theme song "Twilight Magic" for the second cours (quarter of a year) of the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda 's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch ( Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu ) manga. Nakagawa revealed and performed the song during the " Shōko Nakagawa 20th Anniversary Birthday Live" event. TeddyLoid wrote, composed, and arranged the song.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Labels © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

The song will launch digitally in July, and its CD will ship on September 9.

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website ©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

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The series debuted on April 12, and will air for a continuous two, for a half-year run. The anime airs in the "Agaru Anime" programming block onand 26 other channels on Sundays at 11:30 p.m.is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard , Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Midori Gotō ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Mr. Villain's Day Off ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda ( Hortensia Saga ) is designing the characters.

ASCA is performing the opening theme song "Cusp," and Spira Spica is performing the ending theme "Tune Up."

The anime's English website describes the story:

Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all. To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections. One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her! Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align. Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact! And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!

Kaneda ( Boarding School Juliet ) launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 9. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.

Source: Press release