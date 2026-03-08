News
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime Reveals April 12 Debut, Continuous 2-Part Run in New Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu) manga began streaming a new promotional video on Sunday.
The staff also revealed the series will debut on April 12, and will air for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year), for a half-year run. The anime will air in the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC, TBS and 26 other channels on Sundays at 11:30 p.m.
The anime's official X/Twitter account also revealed three more cast members (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Kana Hanazawa as Principal Jeanne
- Show Hayami as Vice Principal Justice Libra
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Procyon-sensei
The anime stars:
- Kaede Hondo as Spica Virgo
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius
- Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius
- Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces
- Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries
- Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus
- Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini
- Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini
- Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer
- Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus
- Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra
- Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo
- Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia
- Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Midori Gotō (Clean Freak! Aoyama kun, Mr. Villain's Day Off) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda (Hortensia Saga) is designing the characters.
ASCA is performing the opening theme song "Cusp," and Spira Spica is performing the ending theme "Tune Up."
The anime's English website describes the story:
Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all. To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections. One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her! Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align. Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact! And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!
Kaneda (Boarding School Juliet) launched the manga on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.
Source: The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's website, Comic Natalie