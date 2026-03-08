The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime Reveals April 12 Debut, Continuous 2-Part Run in New Video

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda 's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch ( Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu ) manga began streaming a new promotional video on Sunday.

The staff also revealed the series will debut on April 12, and will air for a continuous two(quarter of a year), for a half-year run. The anime will air in the "Agaru Anime" programming block onand 26 other channels on Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

The anime's official X/Twitter account also revealed three more cast members (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Kana Hanazawa as Principal Jeanne

as Principal Jeanne Show Hayami as Vice Principal Justice Libra

as Vice Principal Justice Libra Daisuke Hirakawa as Procyon-sensei

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website ©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard , Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Midori Gotō ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Mr. Villain's Day Off ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda ( Hortensia Saga ) is designing the characters.

ASCA is performing the opening theme song "Cusp," and Spira Spica is performing the ending theme "Tune Up."

The anime's English website describes the story:

Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all. To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections. One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her! Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align. Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact! And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!

Kaneda ( Boarding School Juliet ) launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.