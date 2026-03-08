Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime's Episodes 11-13 to Air on March 30-31

Episodes had been delayed after 10th episode aired on December 30

Kadokawa revealed on Sunday a video previewing episodes 11-13 of the television anime of Hiromu and raemz 's Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle ( Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ) light novel series. The episodes will make up the "Asuka Arc" of the anime.

The staff also revealed a new visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Hiromu/Shogakukan/Chiramune Partners

The 11th episode will air first on AT-X on March 30 at 11:30 p.m., and then episodes 12 and 13 will air at once on March 31 at 6:00 p.m. All three episodes will air at once on March 31 starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX , and will air all at once later that evening on other channels such as BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Fukui Broadcasting.

The announcement did not state when the episodes will stream online in Japan.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Hiromu/Shogakukan/Chiramune Partners

The anime debuted on October 7 on, Fukui Broadcasting,, and. The sixth episode had been delayed from November 11 to December 2 due to circumstances with production. The series then aired the seventh episode on December 7, the eighth episode on December 16, the ninth episode on December 23, and the 10th episode on December 30. The staff then announced on December 30 episodes 11-13 will air and stream in spring.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Yūji Tokuno ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the series at feel. , and Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Elemental Gelade ) is supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with original author Hiromu . Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Idoly Pride ) is designing the characters.

Kucci performs the opening theme song "Liar," and Cider Girl performs the ending theme song "Kagerō" (Heat Haze).

The staff describes the story:

Chitose Saku attends Fujishi High School, the best preparatory school in the prefecture. His studies, athletics and communication skills are all at a high level, and he attracts attention, for better or worse. He is the envy of everyone, and his friends are all very popular as well. In the spring of his second year, in a new class. Saku is asked to convince a withdrawn student to return to school. Set in Fukui prefecture, an emotional coming-of-age story begins!

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and novel volume 9.5 shipped on October 20. Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

