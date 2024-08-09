Chitose is in the Ramune Bottle Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2025

Hiromu, raems debuted light novel series in June 2019

Hiromu and raemz ' Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle ( Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2025. The website streamed a promotional video:

Image via Chitose is in the Ramune Bottle anime's special website © Shogakukan Inc.

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As far as normies go, it's hard to beat Saku Chitose. The most popular kid in his high school? Check. An ironclad reputation that can even weather vicious online attacks? Check. A group of friends who are as attractive on the outside as they are on the inside? Check. But when a teacher asks Saku to help a student who has been shut away in his room for months reacclimate to school life, his perfect world will never be the same. What is this, some kinda normie harem story?

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and the eighth novel volume shipped in June 2023.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in July 2023.

Sources: Chitose is in the Ramune Bott'e anime's special website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.