Manga Up! Global Adds The Secret of my Brother's Friend, Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Manga

Service adds both manga adaptations of light novels in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Chirashima, Nanaka Aino, Makoto Senzaki/Square Enix

The Secret of my Brother's Friend

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle ( Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka )

'sservice added's manga adaptation ofand's) light novel series in English on Sunday. It added's manga adaptation ofand'slight novel series in English on Monday.

The company describes The Secret of my Brother's Friend :

When low-ranking noble Lucia's fiancé suddenly ends their engagement to marry her cousin, she's left with quite the dilemma—being invited that very wedding! Unable to refuse, and with her brother too busy to attend and offer support, he asks his friend Phill, a soldier currently on leave, to accompany her instead. But as the days unfold, she sees there's more to Phill than meets the eye! A broken engagement is only the beginning to this sugary-sweet Cinderella love story!

Chirashima launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online on May 2023. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on June 12.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Bobkya, hiromu, raemz/Square Enix

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle

“After all, death is better than an unbeautiful life.” Saku Chitose is living the good life. He's got his friends, his harem of hotties, and his haters. What more could he ask for? However...his reputation as a problem-solver may be more trouble than it's worth. So when a teacher saddles him with the task of bringing a shut-in back to school, it's not like he can just brush it off. But no sweat! After all, there's nothing he can't handle...right?

The company describes

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 19.

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and the eighth novel volume shipped in June 2023.

Yen Press is also releasing the light novels and manga in English.

The light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2025.

Source: Email correspondence