Dorohedoro Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Promo Video, (K)NoW_NAME's Theme Songs, More Cast

6 new cast revealed for members of Cross-Eyes organization

The official website for the second anime season based on Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga revealed the show's promotional video and more cast on Sunday. The website also revealed the show's theme song artists.

The below video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.

Image via Dorohedoro anime's X/Twitter account © 2026 林田球・小学館／『ドロヘドロ Season2』製作委員会

The new cast features members of the organization "Jūjime" (Cross-Eyes) (pictured top row left to right then bottom row left to right):

(K)NoW_NAME will perform both the opening theme song "Zettai Must Danmen" and the ending theme song "Return to Head." The above video previews the opening theme.

Image via Dorohedoro Season 2's website © 2026 林田球・小学館／『ドロヘドロ Season2』製作委員会

The staff will host a world premiere screening of the first three episodes of the second season in Tokyo on March 22.

The new season will then debut on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide."

Crunchyroll will stream the second season in April, and it is now streaming season 1. Season 1 is available with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, and with Japanese audio with subtitles in all regions except Japan and China.

Most of the staff is returning from season 1, but Miho Sugiura is the art director for the new season. Itsuku Onishi has been promoted to the color key artist. Yuichiro Hayashi is returning to direct the new season at MAPPA . Tomohiro Kishi is returning as the character designer.

The new season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) directed the first anime season at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) was in charge of the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) designed the characters. (K)NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) composed the music.

The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.