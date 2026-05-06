Yuki Ikeda's Thunder 3 Manga Ends on June 5

Manga's anime adaptation premieres in July

Image via Amazon ©Yuki Ikeda, Kodansha

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Thursday that Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 5.

The series entered its climax in January 2025, then went on hiatus in March that same year due to Ikeda's health. The manga returned from its hiatus in February.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

Ikeda launched the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. Kodansha shipped the eighth compiled book volume in January 2025. Kodansha USA shipped the eighth volume on February 10.

The manga's television anime adaptation will debut in July on the +Ultra programming block on uji TV and other channels.