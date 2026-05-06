Yu Muraoka's Hōkago Fantasy Manga Ends

Manga about high school girl's double life as adventurer launched in February 2025

Image via Amazon ©Yu Muraoka, Akita Shoten

The official X (formerly) account of's(Afterschool Fantasy) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in its 17th chapter. If there are no delays,, the digital supplement magazine of'smagazine, will publish the final chapter in June.

The "double life fantasy" manga's story centers on Hibiki Hoshino, a first year high school student at Hanagasaki High School. She decides to visit the school's manga club, and as soon as she opens the club's self-published magazine, a strong light surrounds her. The start of her adventurer life after school begins.

Muraoka launched the manga on Champion Buzz in February 2025. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2025, and will publish the fourth volume on July 27.

Muraoka launched the "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in October 2018. The manga moved online to Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in April 2023. The series ended in May 2024. Akita Shoten published the manga's 30th and final volume in August 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime, which premiered in January 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.