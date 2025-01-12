'Ippon' Again! Creator Yu Muraoka Launches New Fantasy Manga

Hōkago Fantasy manga about high school girl's double life as adventurer launches on February 6

This year's sixth issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that manga creator Yu Muraoka will launch a new manga titled Hōkago Fantasy (Afterschool Fantasy) in the 17th issue of Weekly Shōnen Champion 's digital supplement magazine Champion Buzz on February 6.

Image via Champion Buzz magazine's website ©Akita Shoten

The "double life fantasy" manga's story centers on Hibiki Hoshino, a first year high school student at Hanagasaki High School. She decides to visit the school's manga club, and as soon as she opens the club's self-published magazine, a strong light surrounds her. The start of her adventurer life after school begins.

Muraoka launched the "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. The manga moved online to Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in April 2023. The series ended on May 16. Akita Shoten published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume on August 7.

The manga inspired a television anime, which premiered in January 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.