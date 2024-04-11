'Ippon' Again! Judo Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Manga launched in 2018, inspired 2023 TV anime

© Yu Muraoka, Akita Shoten

Mō Ippon!

The 263rd chapter of's) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in four chapters. The manga releases new chapters every Thursday, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on May 9.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Muraoka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. The manga moved online to Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in April 2023. Akita Shoten published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on April 8.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in January 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



Source: Manga Cross