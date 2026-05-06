Cartoon Network Founder Ted Turner Dies at 87

Image via The Turner Foundation © 2026 Turner Foundation, Inc.

Media entrepreneur Ted Turner died on Wednesday at 87 after a prolonged battle with Lewy body dementia. Turner's official website announced the news on behalf of his family.

There is a private family service planned and a public memorial to come at a later date.

Turner was best known as the founder of CNN and the Turner Network, which includes Cartoon Network , TNT and TCM . He founded Cartoon Network in 1991 after purchasing Hanna-Barbera , and primarily focused on airing cartoons from the company at the time. Cartoon Network shares its channel with Adult Swim , the latter of which includes the Toonami and Toonami Rewind programming blocks that predominantly feature anime. Cartoon Network also previously aired the original Toonami block since 1997 before Adult Swim started in 2003.

After the Turner Broadcasting System merged with Time Warner in 1996, he served on the board of directors as vice chairman and director through the years.

He was also known for his philanthropic work, including founding the Turner Foundation, which focuses on protecting natural systems and land preservation. He donated US$1 billion to help establish the United Nations Foundation. Turner co-founded the non-profit Nuclear Threat Initiative in 2001 with former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, which focuses on nuclear, biological, and emerging technology threats globally.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March 2019 that brought many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit. The company announced in April 2021 that it united the Adult Swim and HBO Max adult animation development teams, and it appointed Suzanna Makkos in an expanded role as the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for both brands.

Sources: Turner Enterprises, Deadline (Ted Johnson, Greg Evans)