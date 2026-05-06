Matsurika Kanriden Manga Starts 2nd Part

Manga's 2nd part starts on Thursday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine announced on Wednesday that Waka Takase 's manga adaptation of Rinne Ishida and Izumi's Matsurika Kanriden (The Tale of the Scholar-Official Matsurika) light novel series is returning in the magazine's June issue on Thursday. The manga begins its second part with the "Sāra Kingdom Arc."

Image via Monthly Princess magazine's X/Twitter account ©Akita Shoten

The manga's first part ended in October last year.

The fantasy romance novels, inspired by Chinese history, center on the titular Matsurika, a court lady serving at the emperor's inner palace, who is known for her good memory. One day, she receives a request to serve as a practice partner for the marriage meeting for the son a certain noble house. But when she arrives to meet this noble scion, it turns out to be none other than Emperor Hakuyō himself. The emperor falls in love with her at first sight, but tells her to come to him once she passes the state's scholar-official civil service exam.

Takase launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Monthly Princess magazine in August 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on October 16.

Ishida published the first light novel in the series in July 2017, with illustrations by Izumi. The 18th and most recent volume shipped on October 15.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation that will premiere in January 2027.