Suzuka Stellagi's Dō ka Kimi ni Abakaretai Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Manga's final volume ships on July 3

Image via Kadokawa ©Suzuka Stellagi, Kadokawa

is listing the third compiled book volume of's(I Want You to Expose Me) manga as the final volume, which will ship on July 3.

The manga's story centers on Hayama, an unsuccessful painter, who is always repelled by his subjects because of his intimidating gaze. One day, he saves a cross-dressing man named Hanae, who collapsed on the street. Hanae is the first person Hayama meets who his not afraid of his intimidating gaze, and he is bewitched by Hanae's beauty at the same time, and they end up living together.

Stellagi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in January 2025. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in May 2025, and the second volume on December 4.

Stellagi launched the ongoing manga adaptation of writer Mary Doe and illustrator Hūna Kuga 's Proud to be the Villainess ( Akuyaku Reijō no Kyōji ) light novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in October 2023. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service also publishes the manga in English.

Source: Kadokawa





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