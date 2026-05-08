Spring 2026 Manga Guide After Dark (18+)

Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Spring Manga Guide. All of these titles are for readers 18 and older, from spicy to something a bit more, and featuring a range of tropes, groupings, and fetishes. Come find your next adult read - there's plenty to choose from.
Welcome to the steamy side of the Spring Manga Guide! Come see what manga gets up to when the kids are all asleep.― Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Spring Manga Guide. All of these titles are for readers 18 and older, from spicy to something a bit more, and featuring a range of tropes, groupings, and fetishes. Come find your next adult read - there's plenty to choose from. March On the Job Trai...
If you're a fan of the first opening song SPY x FAMILY or Tokyo Revengers, then this special event is for you! Get a chance to watch Higedan's Concert Film at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for one night only!― How's it going, ANN Community? We have an exclusive ticket giveaway for you! Are you ready for this? If you're a fan of the first opening song SPY x FAMILY or Tokyo Revengers, then this special ...
If, like me, you’re a longtime Bleach reader, you owe it to yourself to see this manga to its completion. You’re going to have a bad time, though, and the goodwill the series was already running low on will not carry you to its conclusion.― Stop me if you've heard this one before, but when a mysterious figure from an otherworldly race/organization appears before Ichigo and pals, their peaceful lives...
Coop and Lucas discuss the nature of greed-based "collectibles" and its impact on the anime and manga community.― Coop and Lucas discuss the nature of greed-based "collectibles" and its impact on the anime and manga community. The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyter @vestenet Coop You know how...
Satō died of liver failure last month at 61 years old― Anime studio NAGOMI revealed on Thursday that director and writer Tatsuo Satō died of liver failure on April 24. He was 61. NAGOMI added that Satō had been undergoing medical treatment for some time before his death. His family held a private funeral, and NAGOMI plans to hold a memorial ceremony at a later date. Satō was born in Kanagawa prefect...
You don’t have to be a die-hard Delicious in Dungeon fan or a long-time tabletop game veteran to be smitten by this fun little game’s charm.― The rules of the game are as follows: You and other players have to travel down two levels of a dungeon, slay some monsters along the way, and then, in true Delicious in Dungeon fashion, cook 'em up real nice, all for some victory points. You are dealt a hand ...
Original creator Jura draws commemorative illustration for 2026 anime― Jura's Kanojo no Tomodachi (My Girlfriend's Friend) is getting a television anime adaptation in 2026. Jura drew a commemorative illustration for the announcement: Jura debuted the manga in Kodansha's YanMaga Web in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last October. The story follows high school boy ...
While fans must wait until 2027 for the third season, they can stave off their need for DAN DA DAN at the DAN DA DAN Exhibition taking place at Matsuya Ginza between April 22 and May 11.― One of the breakout paranormal anime series of the decade is none other than Dan Da Dan. From its action and romance to the thrilling paranormal experiences, the series has captured the hearts and minds of anime fa...
Star Detective PreCure is a welcome return to form for the franchise.― It is an absolute delight to have a good season of Pretty Cure again. You and Idol Precure♪,
the previous entry in the franchise, was the weakest season since Tropical-Rouge Precure, and generally failed to live up to its direct predecessors, Soaring Sky! Precure and Wonderful Precure. But Star Detective Precure is a return to fo...
With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime.― With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Crunchyroll streams Botan Kamiina Fully Bloss...
Short anime's account posted that staff did not know of Federico Antonio Russo's alleged behavior― A user on X (formerly Twitter) named Maryco (@Maryco02_) posted on Saturday to accuse Federico Antonio Russo (also known as FAR), the co-founder and co-producer of Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions, of allegedly grooming her. The now 19-year-old user Maryco claimed that FAR had begun groom...
Wit Studio's 7-episode season 1 revisits story "starting from" East Blue Saga― Netflix announced on Tuesday that The One Piece, Wit Studio's remake of the One Piece anime for the streaming service, will begin streaming "all seven episodes" of its first season worldwide in February 2027. The seven episodes will recount the story from the first 50 manga chapters over the course of about 300 minutes. N...
While Witch Hat Atelier dominates the rankings, Needy Girl Overdose's latest episodes hit high to offset a slow start. Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to viewer votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in m...
The story is as bland and unimaginative as they come, without much of anything to give it any much-needed oomph.― Pretense is king in the realm of romance—especially harem anime. By Arceus, there must be an excuse, no matter how canned or flimsy, for love interests to, say, share an indirect kiss, fall on top of each other, or for one of them to need to give the other mouth-to-mouth. That's simply h...