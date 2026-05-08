Spring 2026 Manga Guide After Dark (18+)

by ANN Editorial Team,

afterdarkspring2026

Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Spring Manga Guide. All of these titles are for readers 18 and older, from spicy to something a bit more, and featuring a range of tropes, groupings, and fetishes. Come find your next adult read - there's plenty to choose from.

March

On the Job Training
Rebecca Silverman, Lucas DeRuyter
Bolts
We Are Not Beasts
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts
The Tea Ceremony Master's Rich and Steamy Service: Spoiled by His Skillful Hands
Erica Friedman, Rebecca Silverman
Bolts

His Little Amber
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts
Monsterization Application
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts
Girls Zombie Party
Erica Friedman, Lucas DeRuyter

Love Tattoo
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts
Love in a New Body
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
My Life With the Ichijo Sisters
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

My Whole Country Stans Me
Erica Friedman, Lucas DeRuyter,
Bolts
Sexy Times With My Cosplaying Girlfriend Compilation
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts
Horny Housewife Dicked Out
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

Beginner Crossdresser and the Possessive Partner
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Milk and Subscribe: My Sister's Classmate is a Cowgirl Streamer
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Princess Knight Alicia and the Slippery, Sticky, Slime
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

Submission x Contract
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts


April


The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts
A Nightingale Awaits the Blooming Love of Spring
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts
I Want to See Me in Your Eyes
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman
Bolts

The New Disciplinary Committee President's Tits Are Too Big
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Waiting for You at the End of the Runway
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman
Bolts
Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden
Rebecca Silverman, Lucas DeRuyter
Bolts

NEW How I Became My Girlfriend's Dog
Lucas DeRuyter


May


Fragments of Falling Stars
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts

Shinjuku 69 Heaven
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman
Bolts
Laughter in the Sunshine
Rebecca Silverman
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