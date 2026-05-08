Tokyo 7th Sisters Idol Raising Smartphone Game Ends Service After 12 Years

Game launched in 2014, inspired 2021 anime film

Image via PR Times © Donuts

The official website for Donuts ' Tokyo 7th Sisters idol raising smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on August 12, 12 years after it launched in February 2014. The game's main story will end with the story for the "Stella MiNE" group in the game's current "Episode 2053" story arc.

Donuts is developing an offline version of the game where players can view the game's whole story, use the game's music player, watch stage events, and view acquired cards. Donuts plans to make the offline version maintain as much of the current functionality of the game as possible.

The franchise still has plans for further concerts and merchandise sales.

The game is set in the near future in 2034, two years after the sudden disbandment of a popular idol duo that rocked the entertainment industry. The world now thinks of idols as products of a bygone age. Players take the role of one of the managers of Nanastar, an idol agency, and aims to recruit idols to bring back the age of idols. The game is notable for its focus on a continuing story and deep character arcs, set against the backdrop of a believable entertainment industry. Shintarō Motegi is the chief director of the game.

The game inspired an anime film titled Tokyo 7th Sisters: Bokura wa Aozora ni Naru that opened in Japan in February 2021. The film was originally slated to open in summer 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Sources: Tokyo 7th Sisters game's website, 4Gamer (或鷹)