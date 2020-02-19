Tokyo 7th Sisters Idol Game App Gets 70-Minute Anime by Toei Animation This Summer

New anime gets limited run in theaters; idol-training game already inspired anime music video

Donuts' Tokyo 7th Sisters smartphone game celebrated its sixth anniversary on Wednesday by announcing a brand-new 70-minute anime adaptation by Toei Animation . Theaters will screen the new anime for a limited "simultaneous" run this summer. The teaser video for the game's sixth anniversary ends with the tagline, "The summer of Tokyo 7th Sisters is coming again."

In the game, players take on the role of the new manager in a studio called "777" (pronounced "Three Seven") and scout for promising young idols. The game mixes an emphasis on story and character development with a rhythm game aspect. The idols compete to win admiration from fans and develop their ability by singing original songs written by young artists "of the Vocaloid generation." The game's opening video also features animation:

Donuts released the "idol-raising rhythm and adventure" game on iOS in February 2014, and on Android in November 2014. The franchise has also inspired several manga and novel adaptations.

The game already inspired the animated music video "t7s Longing for summer Again And Again ~Harukaze~" (t7s Longing for summer Again And Again: Spring Breeze) as "Part 1" of an animation video adaptation project in 2017.