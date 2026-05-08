OCTOPinbs Laptop Giveaway!

Douse Flames with Friends on a Brand New Gaming Laptop!

OCTOPinbs, the firefighting social deception game from co-developers tri-Ace and Lasengle, and publisher Aniplex , finds its way onto PC via Steam on May 11th, and to celebrate the launch, this little game featuring sneaky squids and firefighting octopi is giving away a BIG prize. A gaming laptop!

The goal in OCTOPinbs seems straightforward, putting out fires. A noble endeavor. But, amongst the firefighting octopi ranks are those who would rather sabotage their team's efforts. In every game, one or more players take on the role of sneaky squids, the Artists, whose only goal is to cause more chaos. They want to keep the fire burning and would like nothing more than to see everything burn to the ground.

It's an action-packed race against time to put out the flames and find the arsonist who is working to undo all of the OCTOs' hard work.

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OCTOPinbs is an action-specialized Werewolf Game that requires no verbal deception or maneuvering. On stages where fire spreads and changes moment by moment, players must find players making suspicious moves while extinguishing the fire. Conversely, the Artists who blend in by disguising themselves as firefighters can reveal their true identity even if suspected and attack to overturn the battle situation! By the Artist revealing their true identity, you can enjoy a new sensation of an experience that changes into PvP action.

Check out OCTOPinbs on Steam , starting on May 11th!

Now, let's get to the prize in this giveaway, an Acer Nitro V 15.6" Intel i5 Gaming Notebook! With a hefty 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 under the hood, this is a machine that means business.





So how do you win it you little octopi and squiddies?

1) Follow the official OCTOPinbs X account.

2) Repost the post embedded below.

3) For a bonus entry, comment on that same post with a screenshot of OCTOPinbs on your Steam Wishlist

**Important note: The prize can only be shipped to a US Address.**

OCTOPinbs Giveaway! 🎁



Prize: 💻 1× Acer Nitro (RTX 5050)



📅To Enter (Ends May 17):

1️⃣ Follow @OCTOPinbs 🐙

2️⃣ Repost this



Bonus: Reply with a wishlist screenshot to increase your odds!

OCTOPinbs launches May 11, 6PM PDT!

Winners notified via DM. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/nNEihaYJXw — OCTOPinbs(オクトピンブス) (@OCTOPinbs) May 9, 2026

The giveaway will be live from May 8th to 17th, so don't delay! Enter today!



