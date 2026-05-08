NTE: Neverness to Everness Game's Staff Confirms Use of Generative AI

Image via www.youtube.com © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company.

The staff behind the new open world, action role-playing, hack-and-slash video game NTE: Neverness to Everness released a statement on Thursday about generative AI use within the game. According to the statement, "the characters, stories, and world you experience are the work of artists, writers, and designers. AI-assisted tools were used only on a small number of background and environmental assets, not on the characters or stories that define this game."

The NTE team added that it is “reviewing and reworking the flagged assets: ‘Clear Skies in Summer’ and ‘Pink Paws Heist’.”

The statement comes after players' accusations that the game uses generative AI, particularly for the in-game fictional film Clear Skies in Summer (Natsubi no Aosora), apparently based on Makoto Shinkai 's 2019 film Weathering With You .

ANN has not verified the Clear Skies in Summer assets in the game. An Instagram user posted a video of the "film's" trailer within NTE. However, when ANN checked the cited location in the game four days after its April 29 launch, an apparent spoof of the Kamen Rider franchise was in its place.

Floe Cinema from NTE: Neverness to Everness © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company.