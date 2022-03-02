Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Game's Trailer Reveals September 27 Release in N. America

Trailer previews story

NIS America began streaming a trailer on Wednesday for the The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 27 in North America and on September 30 in Europe. The video previews the story:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero ( The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki ) game launched for PlayStation Portable in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2020.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita in September 2013. XSEED released the game in North America for both consoles in December 2015, and NIS America released the game in Europe for both consoles in January 2016. XSEED released the game for PC in August 2017. The game's PS4 release in Japan launched in March 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for the PS4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021. The game is also available on Stadia.

The series is getting a television anime adaptation by Tatsunoko Pro that will debut in early 2023. Nihon Falcom originally announced the anime in March 2021 with a planned 2022 premiere.