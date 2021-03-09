The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Game Series Gets TV Anime

Nihon Falcom announced during its 40th anniversary livestream that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series will get a television anime in 2022. The anime will be a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in September 2013. XSEED released the game in North America for both consoles in December 2015, and NIS America released the game in Europe for both consoles in January 2016. XSEED released the game for PC in August 2017. The game's PS4 release in Japan launched in March 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game will launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on April 9. The game will launch for PC via GOG in 2021.

Source: Nihon Falcom's 40th Anniversary livestream via Hachima Kikо̄