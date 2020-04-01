The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Game Heads West for PS4, Switch, PC

Trailer streamed for game launching in N. America, Europe for PS4 in fall

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will launch The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV game, the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 this fall. The company also revealed that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2021. NIS America began streaming an announcement trailer.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a collector's box, soundtrack, art book, SteelBook, cloth poster, and seven art cards.

The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in September 2018.

NIS America will ship the Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III ) game on June 30 in North America and Europe, and on July 7 in Oceania.

The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan for PS4 in September 2017 and for the Switch on March 19. NIS America released the game for PC via Steam and GOG.com on March 23. The PC version includes enhanced visuals, additional High-Speed Mode Options, and other improvements and new features. NIS America shipped the PS4 game on October 22 in North America and Europe, and on October 29 in Oceania after a delay. The game launched in North America and Europe with English and Japanese audio and English and French text.