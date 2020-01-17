The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Game Gets PC Release on March 23

NISA also streams story trailer for Switch version slated for spring

NIS America began streaming a trailer on Friday to announce that Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III game will get a PC release via Steam and GOG.com on March 23. The PC version will include enhanced visuals, additional High-Speed Mode Options, and others improvements and new features.

Additionally, NIS America began streaming a story trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the game on Friday. The Switch version will launch in English this spring.

NIS America shipped the PlayStation 4 game on October 22 in North America and Europe, and on October 29 in Oceania after a delay. The game launched in North America and Europe with English and Japanese audio and English and French text.

The game features the new Class VII led by the "Ashen Chevalier" Rean Schwarzer. New features such as the Break System expand combat possibilities.

NIS America describes the game:

Nearly a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian civil war, and much has changed since then. From the shifting stances of countries to the internal politics of the Empire, and even the life of Rean Schwarzer, the shadows of the past have given way to the embers of a new chapter. Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future. Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister.

The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan in September 2017.