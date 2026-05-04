That's My Atypical Girl's Renji Morita Launches New Manga on May 24

Makanai Deka no Chōshu Meshi gourmet comedy manga follows detective who solves cases with delicious food

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website revealed on Friday that manga artist Renji Morita will launch a new manga titled Makanai Deka no Chōshu Meshi (The Detective's Meal During Questioning) on May 24. Morita also announced the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account. Morita stated that the manga will launch earlier on Kodansha 's Comic Days website, and will reveal more details once the official announcement is out.

Image via Renji Morita's X/Twitter account ©Renji Morita, Kodansha

The gourmet comedy manga centers on Mitsuki Kunimura, a detective who solves cases with delicious food. Kunimura is known to have a 100% success rate of getting culprits to confess after eating the meal he cooks.

Sōhachi Hagimoto and Morita launched the That's My Atypical Girl ( Asper Kanojo ) manga on the Comic Days website in 2018, and it ended in January 2021. Hagimoto wrote the story and Morita drew the manga. Kodansha published 12 compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released the volumes in English digitally.