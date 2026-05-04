Seraph of the End Manga to End With 37th Volume

Image via Amazon © Takaya Kagami, Yamato Yamamoto, Daisuke Furuya, Shueisha

Owari no Seraph

The afterword of the 36th volume of, and's) manga revealed on Friday the manga will end in its 37th volume.

Kagami, Yamamoto, and storyboard artist Furuya launched the original Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2012. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America digitally and in print, and the company published the 33rd compiled volume on September 9. Viz Media and MANGA Plus also publish new chapters of the manga digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan.

The manga's story takes place in a world where an unknown virus has killed the entire human population except for children. Those children were then enslaved by vampires. The manga centers on Yūichirō Hyakuya, a human who dreams of becoming strong enough to kill all vampires.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in April 2015. The 12-episode second season of the anime, Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and released them on home video.

Kagami also wrote an original prequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen , which Vertical published in English. Yo Asami drew a manga adaptation of the novel series. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on February 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing has released the manga in English.

Kagami launched a sequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 19-sai no Resurrection ) in 2017, with illustrations by Asami. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing that series in English.

The manga has also inspired a musical adaptation.

