BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Anime Reveals July 2 Debut

The official website for BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita , a television anime inspired by the BanG Dream! project's Mugendai Mewtype (also known as YumeMita) virtual girl band, revealed on Monday that the anime will debut with its first three episodes on July 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime will also air on BS NTV at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on Sun TV at 24:30 JST (effectively July 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

BanG Dream!

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!

) is directing the anime atwithseason 3 episode director and CGI director) as assistant director.series and films) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with, andand(both designed characters forfilms) is designing the characters.is producing the anime's music.

Additional staff includes:

The Mugendai Mewtype virtual girl band is composed of Arale Nakamachi on vocals, Nonoka Miyanaga on guitar, Ritsu Minetsuki on guitar, Miyako Fuji on keyboard, and the band's DJ and manipulator Yuno Sengoku .