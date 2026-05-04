'If It's You, I Might Try Falling in Love' Manga Ends

Series reaches 500,000 copies in circulation

Image via Yen Press © Maru Kubota, 2026 Yen Press

Hakusensha 's Manga Park platform is publishing the final chapter of Maru Kubota 's If It’s You, I Might Try Falling in Love ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) manga. The platform published the first part of the final chapter on April 17 and will publish the fifth part on May 8. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Hanamaru Comics also announced on April 24 the series has reached 500,000 copies in circulation.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Amane hadn't seriously liked anyone since middle school. He learned how painful it was to be laughed at for sharing your feelings and had sworn off ever since. Now, he's just transferred to a new high school in Enoshima, where he meets Ryuuji, a boy in his class. Fast friends, the jaded Amane quickly warms up to the eager Ryuuji—but that warmth continues to grow into feelings much deeper than friendship. Follow the boys as they navigate a frustratingly authentic journey through high school romance.

Kubota launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park platform in April 2021. Hakusensha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on Friday. Yen Press shipped the third volume in English on March 24.

Sources: Manga Park, Hanamaru Comics' X/ Twitter account

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