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Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tomodachi Life stays at #1, Pragmata for Switch 2 debuts at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: April 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 178,533 743,938
2NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 17,039 927,044
3NSw 2 Pragmata CAPCOM April 24 14,453 14,453
4PS5 Pragmata CAPCOM April 17 12,786 49,256
5NSw Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Kashoku-den Idea Factory April 23 7,654 7,654
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 5,537 2,906,379
7NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 3,695 108,612
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,378 4,193,529
9NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 3,201 343,741
10NSwElminage Original: Yami no Miko to Kamigami no Yubiwa Mebius April 23 2,882 2,882
11NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,843 8,426,045
12NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 2,793 169,177
13NSwKingdom's Return Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster April 23 Inti Creates 2,695 2,695
14NSwShikigami no Shiro Trilogy April 23 Cosmomachia 2,555 2,555
15NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 2,310 1,640,461
16NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,236 1,722,742
17NSw 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park Nintendo March 26 2,165 20,932
18NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 1,974 5,903,829
19NSw Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green (Download Card version) Nintendo February 28 1,944 22,162
20NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 1,816 1,116,256

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 13-19
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