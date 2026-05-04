Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 20-26

Are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards legitimate or just a self-congratulatory effort by a platform seeking to dominate the market? Jerome digs in.

― A Reader asks: Dear Answerman, with the Crunchyroll Anime Awards hitting their 10th anniversary this May, I keep seeing people call it "the Oscars of anime," but that never quite rings true to me. The Oscars are voted on by the people who make films. The An...