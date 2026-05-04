News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tomodachi Life stays at #1, Pragmata for Switch 2 debuts at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: April 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|178,533
|743,938
|2
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|17,039
|927,044
|3
|NSw 2
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 24
|14,453
|14,453
|4
|PS5
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 17
|12,786
|49,256
|5
|NSw
|Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Kashoku-den
|Idea Factory
|April 23
|7,654
|7,654
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|5,537
|2,906,379
|7
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|3,695
|108,612
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,378
|4,193,529
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|3,201
|343,741
|10
|NSw
|Elminage Original: Yami no Miko to Kamigami no Yubiwa
|Mebius
|April 23
|2,882
|2,882
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,843
|8,426,045
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|2,793
|169,177
|13
|NSw
|Kingdom's Return Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster
|April 23
|Inti Creates
|2,695
|2,695
|14
|NSw
|Shikigami no Shiro Trilogy
|April 23
|Cosmomachia
|2,555
|2,555
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|2,310
|1,640,461
|16
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,236
|1,722,742
|17
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park
|Nintendo
|March 26
|2,165
|20,932
|18
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|1,974
|5,903,829
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green (Download Card version)
|Nintendo
|February 28
|1,944
|22,162
|20
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|1,816
|1,116,256
Source: Famitsu