Masakazu Suzuki Launches 'Complete Edition' of Matorism Manga

Original series about narcotics agents ended in 2020

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch platform announced on Friday Masakazu Suzuki will launch a new "Complete Edition" of the 2017 manga series Matorism on the platform on May 15. The new version will contain numerous revisions. Suzuki is also in charge of composition for writer Hironori Jinno and artist Nozomi Ishizu's Kaigo to Hyena (Caregiving and Hyenas) manga, which will launch on the same service on May 26.

Image via Kurage Bunch © Masakazu Suzuki, SHINCHOSHA

The emaqi e-bookstore publishes the original Matorism manga in English under the title Matorism: Case Files of a Narcotics Agent , and describes the story:

Everyone has the potential to fall to "the other side." Meth, marijuana, MDMA... Once you're hooked, there's no turning back. Enter two relentless hounds who chase, expose, and capture all manner of drug crimes. Their profession? Narcotics agents, known as "Matori." Through the investigations of agents Kusakabe and Saeki, this shocking exposé unearths the deep-seated darkness of modern society. Brace yourself for a hard-hitting documentary on drug crime!

Suzuki launched the original series in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2017. Nihonbungeisha shipped the 10th and final volume in June 2020.

emaqi is also publishing Suzuki's Delinquents Can’t Cut Cake manga with writer Kōji Miyaguchi in English.

Source: Kurage Bunch