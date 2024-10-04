Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Matorism: Case Files of a Narcotics Agent, Millennium Family, More Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday new manga releases for October 4 as well as confirmed recently released titles for its new e-bookstore service "emaqi:"

Matorism: Case Files of a Narcotics Agent

Title:Artist:Publisher:Release Date: October 4Synopsis: Everyone has the potential to fall to "the other side." Meth, marijuana, MDMA... Once you're hooked, there's no turning back.

Enter two relentless hounds who chase, expose, and capture all manner of drug crimes. Their profession? Narcotics agents, known as "Matori."

Through the investigations of agents Kusakabe and Saeki, this shocking exposé unearths the deep-seated darkness of modern society. Brace yourself for a hard-hitting documentary on drug crime!



Millennium Family

Title:Artist:Publisher:Release Date: October 4Synopsis: Seven immortal siblings born in England possess humanity's ultimate dream: eternal life. But their gift makes them targets for the criminal underworld, corrupt hospitals, and international military organizations!

After centuries apart, this extraordinary family reunites for a thrilling new chapter in their lives.



Match Monde

Match Mondo

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist: Shougo HoriuchiPublisher:Release Date: September 27Synopsis: Connect with your next opponent through the app!

Eighteen-year-old Mahiro Kagome, a man with nothing to his name, throws himself into the chaos of a city where battles rage on every street corner, turning the streets into his fighting ring!

Let the fierce battles begin with this revolutionary matchmaking app!



Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu

Title:Artist:Publisher:Release Date: September 27Synopsis: In order to find the missing children, the vampire hunter Ronaldo came to the castle of the supposedly invincible vampire and True Ancestor, Draluc.

However, Draluc's true identity was the weakest vampire ever, constantly dying and turning to dust at the slightest provocation!

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .



Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The "emaqi" platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Source: Email correspondence