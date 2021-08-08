The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Announces More Cast & Staff, October 4 Debut

The second live-streamed special for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga unveiled more cast and staff members, the October 4 premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Sunday.

The newly announced cast members are (from left to right in the images below):

Daisuke Ono as Hiyoshi

as Hiyoshi Takayuki Kondō as Kameya

Mayuko Nakano is not only designing the characters but also serving as chief animation director. Asami Kawano is the assistant director. Narumi Konno is the color key artist, and Hitomi Yoshdia is directing the art. Yoshio Watanabe is the compositing director of photography, and Mariko Tsukatsune is editing.

Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! , Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music. Ryousuke Naya is directing the sound, and Katsuhiro Nakajima ( Swara Pro ) is handling the sound effects. Pony Canyon producing the music with Up Dream.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 4 at 11:00 p.m., and it will also run on the channels BS11 , TV Kanagawa , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV .

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

The cast also includes:

Mutsumi Tamura as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar

as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar Natsumi Hioka as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division

as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tо̄ Handa, child of a vampire and human who belongs to the Vampire Countermeasures Division

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters.

Fukuyama also performs the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD, Kondō and Ono's "technologic vocal unit," is performing the ending theme song.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.

