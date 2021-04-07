The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Reveals 3 Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga revealed on Thursday three new cast members.

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Mutsumi Tamura as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar

as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar Natsumi Hioka as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division

as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tо̄ Handa, child of a vampire and human who belongs to the Vampire Countermeasures Division

The anime will premiere in October.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Rookie manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.

