Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Gets Anime

Gag manga centers on vampire who dies easily

This year's 23rd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Itaru Bonnoki's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. The magazine did not provide any other details about the project.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Rookie manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the 14th volume on December 6, and will publish the 15th volume on Friday .

