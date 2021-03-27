The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Reveals Promo Video, Teaser Visual, October Debut

Pony Canyon 's livestream presentation at AnimeJapan 2021 for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga revealed a promotional video, teaser visual, and October debut for the show on Saturday.

Norio Wakamoto narrates the video.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Rookie manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.

