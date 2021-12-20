The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season's final episode aired on Monday

The Twitter account for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga announced on Monday that the series will get a second season. The account confirmed that staff members will return for the next season, and it streamed a trailer:

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is returning to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is once again in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is returning to design the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Monday.

Online Japanese retail site Rakuten had briefly listed in its description of the manga's 19th volume in November that the anime would have a second series.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 and Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

Jun Fukuyama performs the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD — voice actors Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit" — perform the ending theme song.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.