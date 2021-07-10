Takayuki Kondō, Daisuke Ono Perform The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's Ending Song

Comedy anime premieres in October with TRD unit's 1st single as its ending

The official Twitter account for TRD, voice actors Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit," announced on Saturday that TRD is performing the ending theme song for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga. The ending theme "Strangers" will go on sale as TRD's first single on November 4.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

The cast also includes:

Mutsumi Tamura as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar

as John, an armadillo who is Dralc's familiar Natsumi Hioka as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division

as Hiniachi, deputy commanding officer of the Vampire Countermeasures Division Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tо̄ Handa, child of a vampire and human who belongs to the Vampire Countermeasures Division

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters.

Fukuyama also performs the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME."

The anime will premiere in October.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.



