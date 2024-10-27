News
MAGES. Unveils Steins;Gate Re:Boot Game Slated for 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The "STEINS;GATE 15th LIVE - ONE WORLD -" anniversary event announced on Sunday that MAGES. will produce a Steins;Gate game titled Steins;Gate Re:Boot for release in 2025. The evert revealed a "refined teaser visual" by the franchise's original character designer huke.
The new game will be based on the original Steins;Gate game, but with revamped graphics and some elements added to the story. Other details about the game will be announced at a later date. As teased by the visual above, huke is returning for the new title's character designs. MAGES. has not announced the new title's platform or platforms.
Steins;Gate game's 15th anniversary movie started streaming on October 15, and it stated, "Steins;Gate will continue."
The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 as the second Science Adventure Series project from MAGES. (then known as 5pb.) and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.
A Hollywood live-action television adaptation of the game was announced in 2020.
MAGES. also announced in 2020 that is developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game.
