Steins;Gate Game Gets Hollywood Live-Action Show

posted on by Egan Loo
Altered Carbon's Skydance produces for global streaming; Steins;Gate 0 Elite, Anonymous;Code news teased

The evening session of the "Science ADV Live S;G 1010th Anniversary" event announced with a teaser video on Sunday that the Steins;Gate game is inspiring a live-action television adaptation in Hollywood. Skydance Television (Altered Carbon, Grace & Frankie, Jack Ryan) is producing the project. According to the announcement, the project will stream worldwide as a television series "soon."

The event also confirmed that the Steins;Gate 0 Elite game is in the works and presented a new promotional video for the Anonymous;Code project coming next winter:

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 and inspired a television anime in 2011. It also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie

Update: Skydance Television had announced in 2016 that it was working on a live-action Sword Art Online series. It hired Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights executive producers, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider writers) for the pair to serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers for it and other projects in 2017.

