News
Steins;Gate Game Gets Hollywood Live-Action Show
posted on by Egan Loo
The evening session of the "Science ADV Live S;G 1010th Anniversary" event announced with a teaser video on Sunday that the Steins;Gate game is inspiring a live-action television adaptation in Hollywood. Skydance Television (Altered Carbon, Grace & Frankie, Jack Ryan) is producing the project. According to the announcement, the project will stream worldwide as a television series "soon."
The event also confirmed that the Steins;Gate 0 Elite game is in the works and presented a new promotional video for the Anonymous;Code project coming next winter:
The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 and inspired a television anime in 2011. It also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018.
Source: Comic Natalie
Update: Skydance Television had announced in 2016 that it was working on a live-action Sword Art Online series. It hired Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights executive producers, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider writers) for the pair to serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers for it and other projects in 2017.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history