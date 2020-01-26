Steins;Gate Game Gets Hollywood Live-Action Show

The evening session of the "Science ADV Live S;G 1010th Anniversary" event announced with a teaser video on Sunday that the Steins;Gate game is inspiring a live-action television adaptation in Hollywood. Skydance Television (Altered Carbon, Grace & Frankie, Jack Ryan) is producing the project. According to the announcement, the project will stream worldwide as a television series "soon."

The event also confirmed that the Steins;Gate 0 Elite game is in the works and presented a new promotional video for the Anonymous;Code project coming next winter:

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 and inspired a television anime in 2011. It also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018.

