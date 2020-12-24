Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files Novels' The Adventures of Lord El-Melloi II Sequel Launches

Novels ended in May 2019 with 10 volumes, inspired anime in July 2019

Kadokawa will publish the first volume in a sequel to Makoto Sanda 's Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Jikenbo (The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II) mystery novel series on Friday. The new series is titled Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Bōken (The Adventures of Lord El-Melloi II)

Kadokawa published the 10th and final volume of Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Jikenbo (The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II) mystery novel series in "bunko" format on Thursday. Type-Moon Books had published the 10th volume in Japan originally in May 2019.

Sanda published the first novel in the series in December 2014. The novels are a spinoff of Type-Moon 's Fate franchise. The novels center on the titular character Lord El-Melloi II — the adult Waver Velvet from Fate/Zero , and successor of Kayneth — as well as Lord El-Melloi II's apprentice Gray. The story takes place in the Clock Tower, the Mage's Association's headquarters in England. There, Lord El-Melloi II and Gray solve various mysteries of a magical nature surrounding the Mage's Association.

The Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note anime premiered in Japan in July 2019, after an "Episode 0" of the anime premiered during a television special in December 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed the anime. Anime Expo screened the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes in July 2019.

The novels have also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in December and January.

Tō Azuma launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in October 2017.