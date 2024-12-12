Pac-Man Franchise Gets New Shadow Labyrinth Game Reimagining Setting

Game ships for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC in 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new game titled Shadow Labyrinth , a reimagining of its Pac-Man game, during the Game Awards on Thursday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

The game will ship for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC in 2025.

The Secret Level adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team previously debuted a Pac-Man episode on Tuesday that showed a reimagining similar to Shadow Labyrinth .

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: The Game Awards 2024, Pac-Man official YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.