Reimagined Pac-Man Game Shadow Labyrinth's Trailer Reveals July 18 Release

Video previews gameplay, GAIA mech

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday for Shadow Labyrinth , a reimagining of its Pac-Man game, and it reveals the game's July 18 release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam . The video previews the gameplay and the mech GAIA.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

The game is getting a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes an artbook and soundtrack.

The Secret Level adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team previously debuted a Pac-Man episode last December that showed a reimagining similar to Shadow Labyrinth .

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: Nintendo Direct livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.