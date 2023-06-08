Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Announces Marriage

Image via www.toho-ent.co.jp

Tomoyo Kurosawa

Voice actressannounced through her agency and Twitter account on Thursday that she has gotten married. She wrote in a handwritten message: "Today, I would like to announce that I,, have married the person I love. I will continue to expend all my efforts, never forgetting my feelings of gratitude. I ask humbly for your continued support."

Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW . Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium , Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous , Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season , and Otome Arisugawa in Aikatsu! .

Her roles in the current spring season include Mitsumi Iwakura in Skip and Loafer and Kuku in Heavenly Delusion .

Source: Comic Natalie