Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Sound! Euphonium, Land of the Lustrous voice actress vows to continue working hard
Voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa announced through her agency and Twitter account on Thursday that she has gotten married. She wrote in a handwritten message: "Today, I would like to announce that I, Tomoyo Kurosawa, have married the person I love. I will continue to expend all my efforts, never forgetting my feelings of gratitude. I ask humbly for your continued support."
Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW. Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium, Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous, Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan, Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season, and Otome Arisugawa in Aikatsu!.
Her roles in the current spring season include Mitsumi Iwakura in Skip and Loafer and Kuku in Heavenly Delusion.
Source: Comic Natalie