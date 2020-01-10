My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Film Opens in U.S., Canada on February 26

Advanced ticket sales start on January 31

Funimation announced on Friday that it will screen the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ) film in the United States and Canada in more than 1,000 total theaters starting on February 26. The film will have both subtitled and dubbed screenings. Advanced ticket sales will start on January 31.

Funimation describes the film:

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

The movie's guest cast members include:

Additionally, Yūichi Nakamura voices Hawks in the character's anime debut.

The film opened in Japan on December 20, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film has earned 1.1 billion yen (about US$10.45 million) as of January 5.

As with the previous My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film, manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi had overall supervision of the film, and handled the original character designs. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda returned from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi once again composed the music. BONES animated the film. Rock band sumika performed the theme song "Higher Ground."

Horikoshi previously teased that the film would be the last one for the franchise, as "there won't be a third film. Probably." He explained that the second film can be described as a kind of a finale for My Hero Academia . That is because its story uses one of the concepts he had considered using in the manga's final battle. As such, he proclaimed that the second film is more "Plus Ultra" than even the first one.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes earned US$5,768,366 when it screened in U.S. and Canadian theaters in 2018.

